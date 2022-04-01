SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Next Tuesday KELOLAND Media Group will host a live one-hour debate between Sioux Falls’ mayoral candidates; the incumbent Paul TenHaken and his two challengers Taneeza Islam and David Zokaites.

Voters have a lot of questions for the three candidates.

Sioux Falls is a growing city and a lot of people might say that’s a good thing, but according to voters, the city is also facing a lot of growing pains.

Brian Gochal, who is a business owner in downtown, has a question for the candidates.

“The one thing I would ask is what are the police going to do for community policing, we have every Friday and Saturday night, our flag which is gone now because it was torn down now for the 15th time every weekend there are late-night alcohol-fueled shenanigans that go on down here,” Gochal said.

Another voter wants to know what they plan to do about the rising costs of childcare.

“I think there are a lot of young families in Sioux Falls who work really hard and yet still find it difficult to afford child care and that’s a problem,” Maddie Peschong asked.

“I’d like to know what your plans are for the unfinished parking ramp that’s just right off of Phillips Avenue,” Scott Karlson asked.

“I would ask them what are their plans for dealing with the transient community and homeless population that is currently in the streets,” Justin Lohan asked?

Speaking of streets, there’ll likely be a lot more questions about streets and the city’s infrastructure coming up during the debate next Tuesday.

You can watch the live debate at 8:00 pm ct on KELOLAND TV.