SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Remedy Brewing here in Downtown Sioux Falls is raising money for the Banquet through their weekly Queen Bee Club fundraiser.

It started early last year and is now approaching a big jackpot.

The “Queen Bee Club” Chase the Ace style fundraiser is nearing a $5,000 jackpot.

“For the Queen Bee event, 50% of it goes to the Banquet, 40% of it goes back into the jackpot and the other 10% you get to take home if you pull the winning card. Then obviously if you pull the queen of clubs, then you get to take home the big jackpot,” said Aaron Nelson, Event Coordinator for The Remedy.

So far the fundraiser has raised close to $2,000 for the Banquet…

“It takes a village, right? There’s a lot of different worthy causes in town and for people to step up to help support our feeding ministry is essential,” said Andrew Hewitt, Director of Development and Marketing.

The Banquet provides around 500 daily meals at their downtown location alone. Each day costs around $1500. Hewitt says the money raised will go towards providing meals and renovations in the dining hall.

“Little intricate things that we like to step up our game as a non-profit here in town to help make the dining experience pleasurable for our guests and for the volunteers as well,” Nelson said.

Both groups say this collaboration is important for helping those who need it most.

“It’s really kind of heartwarming, and it’s awesome, you know, and you see the look on people’s faces when you tell them how much money was raised at the end of the night. And you know, this thunderous applause and like I said, it all goes to a worthy cause,” Nelson said.

Tonight’s event is from 5:30 to 7:00 at 8th and Railroad. There is also a Venmo option if you can’t make it to the event.