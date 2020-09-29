Que todos voten: A Spanish call to vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks exactly five weeks until Election Day, and voting is already underway. Right now a video in Spanish is coming together which encourages people to cast a ballot.

You might recognize Alex Ramirez- he’s vice chair of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors. He’s also director of Pulso Hispano, which translates to “Hispanic pulse.”

“Pulso Hispano is an organization that likes to inform the Hispanic community about what’s going on in the city, about the laws of the city, about what’s happening in the world, and about events and things that are of interest to the Hispanic community,” Ramirez said.

The results of November’s election will have consequences for everyone. But not all people might feel the same comfort in casting a ballot.

“Right now people from the Hispanic community are a little worried about voting,” Ramirez said. “They feel like they’re not welcome when they go vote. People ask them if they have papers, people look at them kind of weird, and they’re not treated the way everyone is. And so we’re putting the video together to try to invite people to come and vote.”

John Gregg of Sioux Falls was a part of the video.

“Basically I just looked at the camera and said, ‘Sí se puede,'” Gregg said.

The common Spanish phrase means “yes it can happen” or “yes it can be done.”

“My wife and I believe everybody should vote, and we don’t really care who you vote for, as long as you vote,” Gregg said.

“This video will be a lot of people from different races and backgrounds coming out and saying come and vote in Spanish,” Ramirez said.

Voters in the United States come from all backgrounds, all equal in their right to be heard.

“It is important that people recognize that we have the right to be here, we have the right to vote, and we invite everyone to vote,” Ramirez said. “Get out there and vote.”

Don’t forget to watch KELOLAND Media Group’s upcoming special on Hispanic heritage which airs on October 6.