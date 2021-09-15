Quarantine order for Pine Ridge K-12 schools

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — A quarantine order for all K-12 schools on the Pine Ridge Reservation starts today.

Ogala Tribal Council president Kevin Killer said the schools are in COVID-19 quarantine for 10 business days to allow for cleaning.

“It’s the safest way to protect our kids under 12,” Killer said, as there is no approved vaccination yet for those students, he said.

Some schools on the reservation had quarantine plans while others didn’t, Killer said. The 10 days of quarantine will allow schools without a plan to make one, he said.

Although vaccination rates on the reservation are “slowly rising, they are not to the level we’d like to see them at,” Killer said.

“We need to get those rates up, especially to protect our young people. “Thirty percent of our people are under 18.”