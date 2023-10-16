FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this year, KELOLAND News took you inside the Lebrun home.

The Colman family had grown from five to nine after parents Dusty and Jenny welcomed quadruplets last year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now the three boys and girl are one-year-olds.

“That has been one of the craziest years of my life, but we’re doing so well,” Mother Jenny LeBrun said.

Getting to this point hasn’t exactly been a breeze.

The quads were born at 29 weeks.

Over the past year, they’ve had multiple extended hospital stays at Avera including the time when two of the babies had RSV.

“I was not prepared to spend 24 days in the hospital with sick kids, and the Avera Foundation really helped me out there. My meals were provided to me. There were facilities where I could wash my clothes,” LeBrun said.

That’s why the family has two birthday wishes for the month of October.

They’re collecting money to help other families with sick kids at Avera, and they’re also doing a toy drive for pediatric patients.

JJ’s Coffee Spot in Flandreau is one of the toy drop-off spots.

It’s an easy cause for owner Jamie Gaspar to get behind.

“We have a 13-year-old who was in the NICU because she was six weeks early, so I said, ‘We’ve been there,'” Gaspar said.

Colman-Egan student Lanie Mousel is also helping for her senior project.

She’s pleased to see the toy donations already piling up.

“I think it’s a really good outcome. I’m really happy with the results. The support from the community is very well,” Mousel said.

Donors have the rest of the month to help fulfill the LeBrun birthday wishes.

“I have such empathy toward families that have a sick child. Children shouldn’t be sick, but unfortunately, that’s the reality of many families,” LeBrun said.

But she hopes that by returning some kindness, it will help make those tough times a little less stressful.

To donate money, buy something off the wish lists or see the toy drop-off sites , click here.

