Pyro City encourages shoppers to get fireworks early

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Firework vendors are looking forward to a boom in business during the 4th of July.

Despite a national firework shortage, businesses like Pyro City are still heading into the holiday with confidence.

Staff member Cullan Winter says that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, firework sales were booming last year.

“We had a large influx of customers: some first-timers, many first-timers who’ve never shot product before come into the store,” Winter said.

Now, he’s stocking up for another explosive season.

“This year, we’ve seen a lot of traffic come in; people are really excited to get out this year – especially after the pandemic, enjoy the sunshine, enjoy their family and friends, and shoot off some fireworks,” Winter said.

The store has been open to out-of-state customers since May 1, and Owner Kevin Lorenzen says that traffic has been busy. However, the effects of the pandemic still linger as there’s a national firework shortage.

“We’re confident that we’re going to have the supply, but on those busy days, the third and the fourth, there may be a couple holes,” Lorenzen said.

The store officially opens up to all customers this Sunday. When that rolls around, Lorenzen says they’re encouraging shoppers to get there early.

“Every year we hear, ‘I wish I would’ve shopped earlier,’ and the option’s there. 27th through the 30th is quiet, and we’re open at 8 a.m. If you get here in the mornings, or in the afternoons, you get the whole shop to yourself and plenty of selections,” Lorenzen said.

“We know the products and we’ll get you the best bang for your buck,” Winter said.

And, for you first timers out there, it’s important to remember to stay safe.

“When you’re done shooting your fire works, set them out, douse them with water to make sure there’s no ambers in there; it’s all about safety,” Lorenzen said.