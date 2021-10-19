Putting the ring in ring neck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Opening weekend of pheasant hunting season in South Dakota was a huge success, according to wildlife officials.



But for two local hunters, they say it’ll be a pheasant opener they’ll never forget.

There are plenty of pheasants in South Dakota…..

“I didn’t have a clue, he caught me kind of off guard,” Nelson said.

…..but Becky Nelson says one, in particular, they shot last Saturday, immediately caught her eye.

“I look in the back of the Razer, the side by side, and I saw a band and I got really excited, because you don’t see them very often,” Nelson said.

Especially on pheasants, but then she started getting suspicious after her boyfriend asked her about the band.

“What does it say and that wasn’t the reaction I was expecting,” Nelson said.

So, she looked down and read the words, ‘will you marry me?’

Drew, who had it planned out for about a month, says when no one was looking, he put the band on one of the pheasants they had shot.

But the surprise proposal almost got ruined.

“I barely got the band clamped onto the bird and took a step off to the side and I was putting my pliers back in my bag and then I hear over my shoulder ‘babe, there’s a banded bird,’ I should have known not to try and sneak something past her,” Drew said.

Becky became speechless when Drew got down on one knee and proposed, not with a traditional diamond ring, but rather with a ring pop.

“She had said, I remember very vividly, she said if you were ever to propose to me, you don’t need to worry about getting a ring, because I have my great grandmother’s ring and I’d like to do something on my own, you can propose to me with a ring pop and I’d be happy, that would be cute, I said okay good, that’s what you’re going to get,” Anderson said.

Becky says it was perfect.

Drew says he kind of took a shot in the dark with his well-thought-out plan.

“The thing that really got me worried, that I didn’t really plan on, was the first field we walked, there were birds flying and people were shooting, but they weren’t shooting any birds and I thought ‘oh no’ what if we don’t get a bird to put this on what am I going to do as a backup plan, because I’ve gone too far now to back out,” Drew said.

But it all worked out in the end as Drew found a clever way to put the ring in ringneck.

“I’m grateful for the way he did it because it was intimate it was with my family I was doing with what we love, opening day of pheasant season is almost like a holiday for us to spend some time together outdoors,” Becky said. “It was everything I could ask for and got to share it with family, so.”

They haven’t set the date yet, but did say it won’t be on opening weekend.