HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — This week’s arrest of a suspect in a Sioux Falls construction theft underscores the importance of security at building sites. Police say Jerry Hood may be tied to at least 16 construction site thefts.

You could say thieves are a built-in hazard of the construction industry. Someone can pull up in a pickup truck and steal thousands of dollars in tools and supplies and builders won’t find out until they show up to work the next day.

Local home builders are staying busy even as the weather turns cold.

“I’m still working 50-60 hour weeks, it hasn’t slowed down much, yet,” Cody Smith of CLS Construction said.

But homes under construction can be tempting targets to thieves, who can clean out a site in a matter of minutes.

“I’ve had chop saws stolen, air compressors, table saws. I had one house I was doing over on 85th Street where I had all my tools in the garage, came back the next day, and they were all gone,” Smith said.

Builders store their tools in secured rooms inside. While outdoors, heavy equipment blocks the back of trailers so thieves who break the lock, can’t swing open the doors.

“You can put all the locks on, but it just keeps the honest people out. I mean, a thief is going to get in if they want to get in,” Kent Burton of CK Construction said.

But keeping everything under lock and key can be tough with supply chain issues delaying the arrival of necessities like garage doors.

“Before we started trimming here, it took months to get garage doors. So I hounded and hounded the garage door company to get doors on because you don’t leave your trimming materials out in the garage,” Burton said.

Burton says he now tacks on an extra $2,000 to his construction cost sheet, just because of the potential loss from a burglary.

Police say a security camera at a construction site led them to suspect Jerry Hood’s home. Both builders we spoke with said they may consider installing cameras at their sites, although Burton says a thief intent on stealing, won’t be deterred by the technology.