Putting memories into jewelry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As more people turn to the internet to buy everything from electronics to engagement rings, local businesses are finding creative ways to keep customers coming through their doors.

Using a little bit of old technology, and a little bit of new, Thomas James Faini and his team create items that hold more value than comes to eye.

Faini’s passion stems from his dad.

“He gave me a ring and he said, Thomas, what is this? It’s a ring dad. He says, good. Well, what is it? I said, well, it’s a wedding band. He says you’re right, but it’s something else. I said, what is it? He goes, that’s the representation of someone’s love for someone else. Don’t you ever forget that? And I never have,” Faini said.

When it comes to creating jewelry for customers, he says it’s important to get to know them first, and an added bonus, let them be a part of the process.

“He would have each child come in and meet with him when we would complete that portion of the ring and either teach them about where it’s harvested or let them play with the different gems. And it was really meaningful,” Trish Bearden said.

Trish Bearden wanted a ring to honor her children. And with Faini’s creative vision, a ring that Bearden says exceeded her expectations was created.

“In the middle, of course, is the diamond for a child that we hope to meet in heaven someday that was lost. And then the other three layers are the three birthstones of my kids,” Bearden said.

And every step of the creation is documented through pictures and video, giving clients something to look back on.

“We try to capture that and put that in there so that we can create a memory for them because that’s, that’s what jewelry is,” Faini said.

Whether you’re looking to purchase something from scratch, or turn something old into something new, there’s something here for everybody.

“Maybe it’s a piece of we’re recreating the belonged to your grandmother. Maybe it belonged to your mother, perhaps your dad. And so what we do is we try to get the people involved as much as possible,” Faini said.

No matter the item, customers turn into friends, and their custom made jewelry holds more value than any price paid.

Faini adds that his team works with customers to develop a budget, and stay within it. If you’re interested in learning more about what Thomas James and Bechtold Jewelry can create for you, click here.