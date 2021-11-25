Puts it into perspective to give thanks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While most families are getting together today for a nice, warm Thanksgiving meal, one Sioux Falls family spent the day on their feet serving others, because for them that’s what Thanksgiving is all about.

“It puts it into perspective,” high schooler Payton Seefeldt said.

For as long as she can remember, Heidi Seedfelt says this has always been her Thanksgiving tradition.

“We’ve never had a big let’s get dressed up and go to grandma’s house,” Payton said.

Her family owns Boss’ Pizza and Chicken and today like every Thanksgiving for the past 12 years, the entire family; aunts, uncles, cousins and the like, come to hand out free food.

“We serve the community; whoever wants to come it’s a free meal,” Heidi Seefeldt said.

That free meal includes chicken, mash potatoes and corn, oh and don’t forget the pies.

“I think that’s always been a big thing for our family is helping other people,” Payton said.

The Seefeldts say they’ll serve about a thousand people before the day is over, which is one way for them to thank the community on this day of giving thanks.

“We’ve been very lucky to have a community that supports us, so we feel like this is a super small way to give back to the community,” Heidi said.

A community….

“It’s busy, really busy, and really crazy,

……that showed up by the car loads.

To serve this many people, everyone in the family has a job to do and that is what Thanksgiving has been all about for the Seefeldt family, including their grandparents who recently passed away.

That’s what makes this Thanksgiving extra special.

“They just got to see their whole entire family come together and do something good on Thanksgiving,” Payton said.