MOSCOW (Associated Press) –Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation Saturday and vowed to defend the country and its people from an armed rebellion declared by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Putin said the mutiny amounted to “a deadly threat to our statehood” and vowed “tough actions” in response.

“All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment,” Putin said.

He said an armed rebellion at a time like this is a blow to Russia and to its people.

Mercenary leader Yevgheny Prigozhin later denied allegations of betrayal and called his fighters patriots.