Put a smile on someone’s face with the Drive Thru Difference

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – ​Are you looking for a way to put a smile on someone’s face or help out a local business? Well we have a way you can do both.

Many businesses have turned to drive thru only or takeout during this unprecedented time. While you’re getting your own food to go, why not participate in the Drive Thru Difference?

“It’s very easy to do, you will feel good about it, and you will make a difference,” Director of Marketing and Creative Services, KELOLAND Media Group, Paul Farmer said.

Every Monday this month KELOLAND Media Group is partnering with Life 96.5 for the Drive Thru Difference. The process is simple.

“You go through the drive thru and pay for your order, whether it’s a coffee, or your burger meal, or an ice cream cone and then somebody is behind you in the drive thru and just tell the clerk hey I want to pay for that person behind me as well,” Manager, Life 96.5, Jeff Rupp said.

You can also do this for takeout.

“Everybody wants to find some positive light and wants to feel good about something they’re doing and want to show support for other people so if you’d like to do a random act of kindness, this is the way you can do it,” Farmer said.

An easy way to support your favorite business and make someone’s day.

“Not only are you going to put a smile on someone’s face today or during the month of April, you are going to put a smile on your own face,” Rupp said.

You are also encouraged to share your Drive Thru Difference experience. Find out how here.