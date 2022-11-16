SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for parole violations now faces a new list of charges for running from law enforcement, breaking into a home and kidnapping a man inside.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens say the incident started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday when South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers located a parole absconder near W 6th Street and N Grange Avenue. They tried to stop the vehicle but the man took off, hitting a patrol vehicle before driving away.

Maureo Murdock

There was a pursuit and the suspect crashed near W 13th Street and S Duluth Avenue. Officers later located the suspect in a nearby home. The house was locked and the suspect, Maureo Lamar Murdock, forced his way inside. Police say at that point, Murdock took a 66-year-old man inside the home and held him in a bedroom, even threatening to kill the man at some point. The suspect didn’t have any weapons but the victim didn’t know that.

Murdock, 28 of Sioux Falls, was arrested on several charges including possession of controlled substance, parole violation, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated assault and more.

KELOLAND News is looking in Murdock’s criminal background; this story will be updated as new information is confirmed.