Pursuit on I-229 ends in a crash

The highway patrol says a suspect led them on a 13 mile pursuit Tuesday on I-229.

Authorities say a vehicle was spotted going south on I-229 at a high speed. The trooper put on his emergency lights, but the suspect would not stop.

The suspect led them on a pursuit for 13 miles. The suspect eventually took exit 64 and entered the ramp, where he failed to negotiate the right turn.

The vehicle went across the interesecting road, left the roadway and landed at the bottom of the ditch in a fence.

The driver was taken into custody. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen.