MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A suspect was caught after a pursuit that went across two counties in Western South Dakota over the weekend.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit involving a stolen vehicle came into the county Saturday afternoon.

Officials say it went into Elk Creek Road & Haines Avenue where the suspect got stuck.

Authorities say the suspect may have been involved in a theft from a store in Black Hawk, which led to the discovery of the stolen vehicle in Rapid City.