Pursuit leads to drug bust in Meade County

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — On early Wednesday morning, a Meade County Deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 90 that turned into a pursuit after the driver fled.

The driver, 56-year-old Kimberly Rich, is currently on parole. Because of her parole, she was subject to a warrantless search. After the deputy indicated he would be searching the car, Rich fled.

Rich was pursued with the help of the Sturgis Police Department. The vehicle became disabled east of Tilford where Rich was later taken into custody.

After searching the car, deputies found a quarter pound of methamphetamine, 44 grams of heroin and other prescription controlled substances.

Rich was transported to Meade County Jail and has felony charges pending.