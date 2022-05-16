BIG STONE COUNTY Minn. (KELO) — One person was arrested after a high speed pursuit went through three Minnesota counties.

The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started around 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon. They learned that a Cadillac was coming from Milbank, South Dakota at a high rate of speed.

A deputy saw it in Ortonville and tried to stop it, but the suspect took off. The deputy chased the suspect on out of Ortonville, with speeds reaching over 140 miles per hour. The deputy then lost the Cadillac, and stopped the pursuit. It was later found in Chippewa County, and Kandiyohi County where it was finally stopped.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Kandiyohi County Jail.