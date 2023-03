Police are blinking the lights of the car roof in the open air. Top police patrol car with flasher and antennas. The patrol car lights close up.

BRANDON, SD (KELO) — A driver is in custody following a pursuit that began in Sioux County, Iowa and ended in Minnehaha County in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the pursuit involved a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Authorities stopped the vehicle on Intestate 90, six-miles east of Brandon.

Authorities at the scene negotiated with the suspect who was taken into custody.