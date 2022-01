SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Newell woman was arrested this morning after a pursuit in Meade County.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to pull over 56-year-old Kimberly Rich at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Rich fled and deputies pursued. After a long pursuit the vehicle broke east of Tilford and she was arrested. A quarter-pound of meth and 44 grams of heroin were found inside the vehicle.