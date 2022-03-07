SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – March is Women’s History Month, and Tuesday is International Women’s Day. The holidays are about celebrating the achievements of women.

One Sioux Falls mother and daughter duo have made their own achievements while pursuing their passions.

Dr. Nancy Free with Sanford Health loves her career in pediatrics.

“Pediatrics is an incredible field full of opportunity,” Nancy Free said.

And that passion for her work inspired her daughter, Sara Free.

“It’s definitely a calling for her so I think when I was thinking about what I wanted to do, that aspect definitely influenced me,” Sara Free said. “You know, I wanted to find something that was a good fit for me and something that I felt I could be, you know, passionate about.”

Sara took the pediatrics path as well, and now both she and her mom work at Sanford Health.

“It’s been fun, it’s rewarding, but it’s also, you know, every once in a while I will get emails crossed up from people just putting the last name first,” Nancy Free said.

Within the Free family, it’s not just Nancy and Sara who gravitated towards medicine. Nancy’s husband and their four other daughters also have careers in health care.

“And they never, you know, pushed us into medicine but I think we all kind of saw, you know, how much they enjoyed it and I think, you know, that probably had a big influence on us,” Sara Free said.

Nancy and Sara offer this advice for any other women looking to find their life’s passion.

“Follow your dreams and you deserve to be treated well in the process. And so, you can be kind but firm in asserting yourself,” Nancy Free said.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help and look for mentors. And don’t feel bad saying no to things that don’t fit with your goals or priorities,” Sara Free said.

Out of the five Free daughters, three went into pediatrics, one is a nurse and the other is in critical research.