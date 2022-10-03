SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department investigated 1,677 domestic violence cases last year.



Here’s how that number compares to past years:

2020 1,773

2019 1,357

2018 1,127

Advocates and law enforcement are raising awareness about domestic violence.

On Monday, members of the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council placed purple ribbon magnets on Sioux Falls Police and Minnehaha County Sheriff patrol cars.

The magnets say “End Domestic Violence.”

“Those little things can have a big difference. That’s what we’re looking to do is make a bigger impact, make a bigger change, and that starts first of all with just bringing awareness to the problem,” Sioux Falls Police PIO Sam Clemens said.

Amy Carter is a member of the council and the director of the Children’s Inn.

She says over the last four or five months, the Children’s Inn has seen a significant increase in the need for its services.

“Our current capacity at our building is 40 and just this last weekend we had 80 individuals with us in shelter,” Children’s Inn director Amy Carter said.

The organization’s new facility, slated to open in mid-November, will help meet the growing need.

“The demand for our service, not only our service, but mental health services, other counseling services, legal services, just support in general for victims of domestic violence continues to grow in our community,” Carter said.

From safe shelter to extra awareness, ending the problem is a community effort.

“There’s resources available if people want to get out of that situation, we can help them get out of that situation,” Clemens said.

If you’re a victim of domestic violence you can reach out to law enforcement for help or use some of these resources:

The Children’s Inn

Compass Center

The Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault