Purchase works from area artists and crafters at KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you prefer craft shows to shotguns, you might want to head to the Ramkota in Sioux Falls this weekend. The KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts show is underway.

The two-day event is showcasing the tremendous talent of area artists and crafters in an unique and fun shopping experience.

Hours:

  • Friday, October 16 — Noon to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 17 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5, though kids 12 and under are FREE. There are live demos throughout the day.

Food, concessions and a cash bar will be available.

Masks are required. Organizers ask everyone to social distance and keep six feet apart. Temperatures will be taken at the entrance and anyone with a fever will not be allowed into the event.

