Puppies from animal cruelty case ‘growing by leaps and bounds’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Minnehaha County man remains in jail accused of animal cruelty.

According to an affidavit, 41-year-old Jerry Smith Jr. describes shoving a large knife down a mother dog’s throat and killing her after he claims she bit him.

A humane officer responding to the home also found two puppies with wounds, one alive and one dead. Five puppies total were take to the ER.

Just a few weeks ago, there were staples in one young pup’s back. But they’re not there anymore.

“Now, you would never know because we basically have a scar mostly left,” Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Veterinarian Dr. Andrea Kroeger said.

Sadly, one of the five puppies died, but the remaining four are in foster care. The two boys and two girls come to the shelter a couple times a week for a checkup.

“They are growing by leaps and bounds every day it seems like,” Kroeger said.

The four pups are bottle fed about six times a day.

“Our fosters are doing an incredible job of feeding them often and they’re getting to the point of starting to walk around a little more on their own and developing personalities,” Kroeger said.

While the pups are growing up without their mom Morgan, they’re doing well.

“It’s reassuring that they’re more likely to be happy, healthy adults. I think we have a very good chance of them all being very good dogs some day,” Kroeger said.

