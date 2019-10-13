Pumpkin Festival raises money for Canton family in time of need

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday’s snowy weather didn’t stop some people in KELOLAND from enjoying the fall season as Riverview Christmas Tree Farm hosted their fifth annual pumpkin festival in Canton.

This year’s festival held a special meaning in the hearts of the Canton community.

In small-town communities, it’s common for people to help each other in times of need. And with the help of some family friends, the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm is doing just that for one Canton family who lost a mother and a wife just four weeks ago.

Barb Rozeboom was a daycare provider in the town of Canton for nearly 20 years before she passed away from a car crash on September 8th.

“Barb had six children of her own, as well as taking care of about twelve other families of children on a daily basis. So a lot of people cared about her,” raffle organizer Lacey DeGeest said.

DeGeest’s husband together with the owner of Riverview Christmas Tree Farm decided to help the Rozeboom family by hosting a benefit during the tree farm’s annual pumpkin festival happening now.

“Today and tomorrow we’re donating proceeds from all of our pumpkin sales to the Rozeboom family,” owner Todd Gannon said.

While the pumpkin sale donations are just happening this weekend, DeGeest has been running two raffles throughout the festival and will continue them into the final weekend, which is next week.

“There’s a lot of unique items that you can get. Things that have all been donated by people that truly loved Barb,” DeGeest said.

And despite today’s wintry weather, the Christmas farm stayed open to raise money for the Rozeboom family.

“We embrace the farm because we’re a Christmas tree farm and hopefully the weather will be a little better so hopefully we can raise some more money for them tomorrow,” Gannon said.

Gannon and DeGeest just hope they can help take a little of the burden off the shoulders of the Rozeboom family.

“She was a wonderful, fantastic woman and we think her and her family deserve nothing more than anything we can give them to alleviate any stress in this time of need,” DeGeest said.

The pumpkin festival will continue tomorrow at noon as well as next weekend.