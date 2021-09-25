Pumpkin festival near Canton is open for Fall lovers once again

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) – Many people were out enjoying the beautiful Fall weather Saturday for the first day of the season at the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm Pumpkin Festival.

From pumpkin picking and pumpkin slingshots to bouncy houses and train rides, there was plenty to do on the first day of the pumpkin festival. Owner Todd Gannon says they put in hard work all year to see these smiles on the farm.

“So luckily, we put in irrigation this past Spring so we were able to irrigate all of our pumpkins and our Christmas trees and made it through the drought just fine,” Todd Gannon, owner of the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm said.

Each year, the festival raises money for different causes. This weekend, a dollar from every pumpkin sold will go to the Canton pool project. Next weekend, a dollar from every pumpkin will go to Cure Kids Cancer.

The pumpkin festival will be open tomorrow and through the next two weekends.