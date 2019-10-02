Pumpkin crop outlook in Minnesota

The cool weather has many people getting into the fall season.

The wet and rainy weather has taken a toll on crops and that includes pumpkins.

If April showers bring May flowers, “A pumpkin!”

Then October rain must make Jack-o-lanterns. Like this one? that one you like? yeah! oh yeah.

At Waldoch Farm in Lino Lakes, the rain forced Liam and his dad to pick out a pumpkin inside.

This year’s wet weather outside has had a slight impact on the crop, namely a couple months ago when plants were growing.

“A pumpkin blossom blooms for one morning,” said Doug Joyer of Waldoch Farm. “If they don’t get visited by nine bees in that morning, you won’t have a uniform pumpkin.”

The wet weather can also pose problems when it comes to weeds. the rain of course is great to help plants grow but it can also help weeds grow which means they may choke out some of the healthy plants 49

But pumpkins are hearty fruits and they can take a lot, as long as the temperature doesn’t dip below freezing.

Waldoch Farm is also located on the Anoka sand plains, which means the effects of a big rain storm can disappear quickly.

When it comes to picking out a healthy pumpkin that will last, Joyers suggests using your eyes first.

“The deep orange one might last longer than the bright orange it means the skin has hardened off a little bit more,” Joyer said.

Story from WCCO.