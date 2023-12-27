SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Keep gas meters clear of ice and snow.

That’s the reminder the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission announced in a news release Wednesday. The PUC said it urges South Dakotans to keep natural gas meters and appliance vents clear of snow and ice.

According to the PUC, gas meters are designed to withstand extreme temperatures and weather conditions, but snow and ice still have the potential to do serious damage.

If you find the ice buildup is extremely heavy and you are unable to remove it yourself, call your natural gas provider for assistance.

“We want every South Dakotan to be safe and warm this season,” PUC chair Kristie Fiegen said. “Regularly checking to ensure snow and ice is not building up around meters and vents should be part of your regular winter home maintenance.”

Snow buildup was suspected as the culprit for a February home explosion in Madison.