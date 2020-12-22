Public Works Department prepares for potential blizzard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The forecast of a blizzard has the City of Sioux Falls Public Works Department preparing to hit the streets.

Sioux Falls has seen nothing but flurries since mid-November, but Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen expects to have between 45 and 50 trucks on the roads Wednesday. They have to prep the trucks, as they’re currently being used for other projects.

“We’re hauling material out of the river, so we’ve got to clean trucks, get them all ready, potentially get the pre-loaded tonight. Nice thing about us is we’ve got overnight crews that can clean the trucks and get those loaded with salt, so that way when weather comes in first thing in the morning we’re ready to hit the streets,” Hansen said.

