ST. PAUL, M.N. (KELO) — Tuition at Minnesota’s public colleges could soon be free to residents whose families earn less than $80 thousand dollars annually.

This is part of an agreement reached by legislative negotiators. If the full House and Senate accept the language, qualifying Minnesotans would no longer have to take on debt to get a public college degree. Qualifying students would have to attend a two- or four-year school in either the University of Minnesota or Minnesota State systems, or a tribal college.

Private college tuition would not be covered.