Public safety to have 20 sobriety checkpoints in S.D. in January

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety will begin 2021 by holding 20 sobriety checkpoints in 17 counties during the month of January.

The monthly checkpoints are designed to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

Counties where checkpoints are scheduled are Brookings, Brown, Butte, Clay, Codington, Day, Douglas, Harding, Hughes, Jones, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink and Walworth.

Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are part of the Department of Public Safety.