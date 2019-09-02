Public safety share space to save tax dollars in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Public Safety building in Rapid City is about three decades old and is home to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Police Department.

However, being under the same roof does not mean these 2 forces have to work together.

Because of one Chief of Police and one Sheriff, the Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office have decided to work together, to save tax dollars for the community and keep people as safe as possible.

“The real key is that when somebody calls for help, calls 911 it’s not going to make a difference whether it’s a blue uniform or a tan uniform that shows up. A member of one of these two agencies is going to come to that house and be there for the citizens of Rapid City/Pennington County and I think that makes a difference,” Rapid City Police Captain James Johns said.

