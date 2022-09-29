SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A total of 23 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties are scheduled during October, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said today.

October checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Day, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Fall River, Jones, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink, and Stanley.

The checkpoints are conducted to encourage people to not drink and drive. Local law enforcement work with the South Dakota Highway Patrol on these checkpoints.