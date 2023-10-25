SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls is reminding people to come check out the new Public Safety Campus this weekend.

The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday from eleven a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The new facility is located at 4300 East 60th Street North in Sioux Falls.

The Public Safety Campus offers training facilities and buildings for Police, Fire Rescue, Emergency Management, and Metro Communications.

The public open house will include guided tours, demonstrations, and activities for all ages.