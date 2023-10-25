SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The new facility is located at 4300 East 60th Street North in Sioux Falls.

The Public Safety Campus offers training facilities and buildings for Police, Fire Rescue, Emergency Management, and Metro Communications.

The campus spans 42 acres with about 100,000 square feet of training facilities and structures. it will be a top of the line training environment for law enforcement and firefighters, creating life-like scenarios.

The public open house will include guided tours, demonstrations, and activities for all ages.