Public pools prep for uncertain weather this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- With temperatures dipping as low at the 60's this week, that might make it tough for those looking to dip their toes into the pool, but whether it's by land or water, there's always fun to be found.

Warmth and sunshine can make any day a pool day.

"Oh my gosh. It's so nice. The weather is beautiful. You get a little sun, you get a little exercise, you stay cool, what part of summer wouldn't be fabulous," Swimmer Joy Johnson said.

The Sioux Falls public pools have just enjoyed their first full week of being open.

"We've had really, really good weather and really, really strong attendance, so we're happy with the start of the season," Recreation Activities Coordinator for the City of Sioux Falls Jean Pearson said.

But if you're looking to dive into some cool water this week, Mother Nature might be taking a dive into some cooler temperatures.

"If temperatures are... 70 and below, we're going to start evaluating, 'How cold is it really going to be?' Because it might be 69 degrees but the sun is out and there's no wind: we're going to go ahead and open because chances are the temperatures going to rise in the afternoon," Pearson said.

But that's no reason to let your spirits take a dive as well.

"I don't know, the first day out here was pretty chilly but your goosebumps give you a bit more energy, so I think you can do it any day of the week as long as it's not raining, right," Johnson said.

With those chances being possible this week there are precautions being considered.

"If we know that the temperature is below 65 before 11 o'clock, we're probably going to make that call and likely not open, but it just kind of depends on what mother nature has in store for the day," Pearson said.

If you're still looking for fun in the pool, Pearson says you can have just as much fun at their Midco Aquatic Center.

"The fact that we have an indoor facility now broadens the opportunity for people to swim," Pearson said.

But if you feel that it's too cool for the pool, there's still plenty of fun to be found on land.

"Any one of our parks across the city; we've got some fabulous parks where there's playgrounds, there's basketball courts, there's tennis courts, there's lots of opportunity out there," Pearson said.

The City of Sioux Falls is always providing updates on their many parks and activities throughout the city through their website or on social media.