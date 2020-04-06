Public must use protective facial coverings in courthouse as of April 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Second Circuit Court has issued a standing order effective Wednesday, April 8, until further notice.

All members of the public entering the Second Circuit Courthouse must wear a protective mask, scarf, bandana or similar clothing covering over their mouth and nose at all times while in the courthouse.

The order was issued as a measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The notice was issued following the declaration of a Judicial Emergency by the South Dakota State Supreme Court.