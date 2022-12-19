SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While Christmas is just under a week away, Chanukah began Sunday night at sundown.

To kick off the holiday’s eight days, the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota hosted the seventh annual public Menorah lighting at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

They lit a traditional Menorah, and also one made from donated canned goods that will be donated to Feeding South Dakota. Mayor Paul Tenhaken was there and was invited to light the first candle of the Menorah.

Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz says it’s very important to be able to celebrate Judaism freely.

“We’re part of this community. We’re very welcomed here in this community. We’re very fortunate to be living here in Sioux Falls and really across South Dakota, and we like to live and breathe our faith proudly and out in the open, and this is a great demonstration of that for the whole community coming together to celebrate Chanukah,” Alperowitz said.

They also had food, games, a juggling performance and more as part of the celebration.

This year, the center is also launching an Acts of Random Kindness project.