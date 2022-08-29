SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you live in Sioux Falls, this is your chance to help shape the future of the city’s pools.

A majority of Sioux Falls’ pools may be closed for the season, but the city is opening up a discussion about the future of aquatics.

“A lot of our pools are old. A lot of them are in the 50-years-old range, which is kind of a feat to be able to keep an outdoor pool in this climate,” Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation planning and projects manager Mike Patten said.

Pools at Frank Olson, Kuehn, and McKennan Parks are being eyed for a potential replacement.

Meanwhile, other pools could get some upgrades.

A series of public meetings kicking off Tuesday, August 30th will give the city ideas on how to address the needs.

“When we go forward and make major investments in our pools, we want to make sure we’re serving our community to the best we can,” Patten said.

Savannah Coulter uses an outdoor city pool often in the summer, but now she’s swimming at the Midco Aquatic Center.

She wants to see a second public indoor aquatics facility in Sioux Falls.

“We just have too many people that want to go swimming,” Swimmer Savannah Coulter said.

The upcoming meetings will offer more opportunities for people to weigh in.

“Swimming and aquatics is really important to the Sioux Falls residents. Every time we poll the community it comes up as one of our most important recreational opportunities and so making sure that we provide the proper experience and the quality of aquatics is important,” Patten said.

The first two meetings will address aquatics citywide.



They’re happening at 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM at the City Center on Tuesday.



The two meetings on Wednesday will be more focused on specific pools.



The Kuehn Park neighborhood meeting is at 4:30 PM at the Kuehn Community Center.



The Frank Olson meeting is at 6:30 PM at Cleveland Elementary.



Patton says there will be more meetings in the future.



