SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Public libraries in North Dakota are voicing their concerns about bills that would ban libraries from displaying sexually explicit books.

Both the Senate and House passed their own bills concerning obscene content in books.

The Director of the Minot Public Library says she is concerned about how the bills are written and the unintended consequences they may have.

“The fact that it is very vague without any clear definitions, makes us a little worried. There’s a portion of 2,360 that talks about the written description of nude or partially nude people, and one thing we keep coming about, and this is like librarians and others, is that that would include the Bible,” said Janet Anderson, director of the Minot Public Library.

Anderson says the library has its own way of determining what items are purchased and how they are cataloged.