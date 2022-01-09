Public health servant retiring after 36 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sandy Frentz, who has been with the City of Sioux Falls Public Health Department for the last 36 years is retiring. During those 36 years, she has dealt with severe weather, water crises, health challenges for the community and now of course a pandemic.

She’s held various positions in the health department, and she says she will miss the many relationships created over the years.

“After 36 years, you’re family, you’ve shared births and weddings and graduations and everything in between,” said Sandy Frentz, public health manager for the City of Sioux Falls.

You’ll hear from her and a coworker who knows her well later tonight.