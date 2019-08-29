Public CTE high school coming to Pine Ridge Reservation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new career and technical education public high school is coming to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, the Oglala Lakota County School District and Governor Kristi Noem announced on Thursday.

The school is scheduled to open in a year — August 2020 and it will have an enrollment of 400 students. The Oglala Lakota County School District currently serves 22 communities within 2,000 square miles and does not have a physical, public high school. The other high schools in the county are federal Bureau of Indian Education or private schools.

The new school will be constructed partly through funds from the State Aid Intercept Program, which is designed to reduce interest costs for school districts through credit enhancement.