SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol needs the public’s help to find a dark gray pickup with a grill guard that is believed to be involved a Jan. 1 crash that killed Richard Hare, Jr. in Charles Mix County.

Hare was walking east on South Dakota Highway 46 when he was struck by an unknown eastbound vehicle in the roadway. The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m.

The Highway Patrol is looking for a pickup with a grill guard that was pulling a 5th-wheel. The pickup is believed to be dark gray in color. The trailer may have a spare tire near the front of the right side. The pickup may have a toolbox in the backend.

The photos below are of the pickup believed to be involved in the fatal pedestrian crash and were provided by the Highway Patrol.

Those with any have any information regarding this crash, vehicle, or the driver involved, should contact the South Dakota Highway Patrol at 605-933-9750 or Samantha.Pulse@state.sd.us. Tips can also be submitted through social media.