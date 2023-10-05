Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures start to drop, the West River Retired Senior Volunteer Program, also known as RSVP-plus, is looking for hats, coats and other winter gear for veterans at Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Inside the CornerStone Rescue Mission, people make a difference every day of the year, but on Saturday, October 28th everyone in the Rapid City area can have an impact.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“For Rapid City, this is just another instance of generosity, tapping into the generosity of our community. We see it in so many different areas, especially not just this time of year, but throughout the year,” Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said.

Those who spend time at CornerStone say they appreciate the help to get them back on their feet.

“I think it’s wonderful because I think sometimes Rapid City gets a bad rep about the homeless. They do, and I know those guys are trying everything they can and people understand. Just something as a couple pairs of jeans, socks, and coats It makes a world of difference to some people,” CornerStone Guest Terry Drapeaux said.

Last year RSVP Plus raised over 600 different types of apparel. And this year they want to continue working hard to increase that number to help out those in need when it comes to the Winter months and the cold temperatures.

“Someone’s going to be grateful for that, you know even when you give something, you get something. It makes you feel better anyways because you’re helping somebody. You know, nobody cares where it came from as long as they got it and they’re grateful that they got it,” Drapeaux said.

As temperatures start to drop, the organizations are asking everyone to check their closets and look for items they might not need anymore.

“And they can see those jackets, some of those hoodies that maybe they don’t want to wear anymore. So instead of just leaving them in the closet, or the crate, or in the attic, wherever. Pull those out and donate them to a good cause,” Shoemaker said.

Make A Difference Day has been going strong for more than 30 years.

Donations will be accepted up until October 20th and can be dropped off at City Hall.