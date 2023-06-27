SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s news a lot of parents have been waiting for in Sioux Falls. A local collaborative has been looking into everything from child care wages to tuition and affordability, and tonight the results are in.

For childcare providers in Sioux Falls, being able to make a fair wage can be difficult.

“When I started here at EmBe the average wage in this community for childcare providers was $10.75,” Kerri Tietgen, CEO of EmBe said.

Juggling tuition rates and wages, the financial side for both childcare providers and parents can be tough.

“The challenge with that is our financial model to do that, though, our number one source of revenue, and our only source of revenue, is the tuition that parents pay and tuition is unaffordable for many families,” said Tietgen.

Although overall wages have increased over the years, it is not enough to keep up with childcare tuition rates.

“With our teachers making anywhere from $15 an hour to you know, in excess of $20 an hour, which is a great improvement from where we started. We’re still a long way from where we need to be,” said Tietgen.

Community members know firsthand how expensive the cost of putting your kid in daycare can be.

“When she was getting out of daycare and going into school, it was becoming more like $25 to $50 per week. I talked to my friends and they’re like, it’s more like $50 to $100 per year, increased from where I had been a week,” Ann Sarutzki-Tucker, Sioux Falls community member said.

The Childcare collaborative study suggested that it will take the city, state, and businesses to all work together to help the childcare crisis.

“By the city jumping in and helping look at alternatives to costs. I think it would help,” said Sarutzki-Tucker.