Protestors set to gather in downtown Sioux Falls Sunday evening

Protesters showing solidarity with George Floyd are set to march again Sunday in Sioux Falls.

Protesters lined the streets near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and 41st Street Saturday afternoon holding signs with various messages for Floyd and other people of color who have died.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a statement posted on his Twitter account on Sunday that “The City of Sioux Falls is working with the organizers of today’s planned protest.”

Mayor TenHaken also said in the statement that “the city has a strong plan of action ready to protect life and property should the event move in an unlawful direction.”

The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce says they’ve been told that buses are en route to Sioux Falls from Fargo for Sunday’s march. They’re asking downtown businesses to bring in any possible items that could be thrown through windows.

The March for George Floyd starts at 5 p.m. in Downtown Sioux Falls. Follow KELOLAND.com for updates. You can also follow KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek for live updates from the scene.