Protesting HB 1076 in Pierre Tuesday morning before House committee votes to reject it

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The cold didn’t stop members of the South Dakota LBGTQ community from protesting a bill aimed at transgender people.

On Tuesday morning, roughly a dozen protestors assembled peacefully outside the State Capitol as House Bill 1076 made its first appearance in the House Health and Human Services Committee.

A few hours after protestors arrived, the House committee voted 7-6 to reject HB 1076 that would restrict amendments to birth certificates to the first year in South Dakota. The full House could still consider it after a procedural move.

Protestors gather in Pierre in opposition to HB 1076. Photo courtesy of South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

Photo by Patrick Callahan.

Photo by Patrick Callahan.

ACLU spokesperson Janna Farley told KELOLAND News HB 1076 would mean transgender people could not correct the gender on their birth certificates, forcing transgender South Dakotans to go through life with inaccurate birth certificates.

The bill requires “birth certificates reflect biological sex.”

Florence Republican Representative Fred Deutsch introduced the bill. Deutsch told KELOLAND News judges are having a hard time knowing what to do.

“There’s a problem with the courts in South Dakota interpreting sex differently, some courts grant the benefit to change sex on a birth certificate and others deny it,” Deutsch said.