Protest to happen tomorrow in response to transgender legislation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Three bills proposed in Pierre have been catching a lot of attention. Each affects the transgender community. Tomorrow, people in Sioux Falls are planning to protest the legislation.

The legislation being protested is House Bill 1057 and Senate Bills 88 and 93.

Tomorrow people will gather in Sioux Falls to protest the recent bills that have been put through the South Dakota legislature regarding the transgender community. Organizers of the protest are calling it the ‘Stop Criminalizing Trans Existence Protest.‘ They will meet at Nelson Park and end up at Fawick Park where speeches will be given.

Quinn Kathner, president of Sioux Falls Pride, says it’s important to showcase Freedom of Speech.

“The protest that’s happening tomorrow is a vital part of our ability to have a voice in the community, to show our support for our community, but then our opposition for the measures being introduced,” Quinn Kathner, the president of Sioux Falls Pride, said.

Two Sioux Falls college students are organizing the event.

“it shows to their lawmakers that they’re paying attention, they’re concerned about these issues and quite frankly they want anti-LGBT bills to not be a thing anymore,” Adam Jorgensen,the communications associate with ACLU of South Dakota, said.

Both Adam Jorgensen, the communications associate with ACLU of South Dakota, and Kathner hope people who attend the protest can find their voice and a sense of community.

“It’s important to be visible in the community and especially if someone has values that are not being heard and feel like it’s unfair for these measures to be introduced, come on down, come be a part of this. You’re not alone and your voice will be heard when you participate in our community measures,” Kathner said.