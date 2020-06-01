Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 41 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1,069

Protest to be held in Pierre Monday evening

Protest to be held in Pierre Monday evening

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A peaceful protest in response to the death of George Floyd is scheduled at the State Capitol Monday evening.

“We have been in contact with protest organizers, Hear our Voices, and have been assured that their goal is a peaceful protest,” said Capt. Bryan Walz, Pierre Police Dept. “We are coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to monitor and respond to the event.”

“The City of Pierre absolutely supports the public’s constitutional right to peacefully protest,” said Mayor Steve Harding. “I do want to remind spectators and protesters of that right and to be respectful of property and each other.”

The protest is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

As of 5:06 p.m., there were less than 10 people taking part.

