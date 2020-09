SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A scheduled protest over the grand jury’s decision on the death of Breonna Taylor is expected to take place this weekend in Sioux Falls.

The protest is expected to take place at Van Eps Park in Central Sioux Falls at 4 p.m. Sunday.