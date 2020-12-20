Protest leader’s lawyers want more info from authorities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Lawyers for the leader of a July 3 protest before President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore want training and other materials used by law enforcement and the National Guard who used force to disperse protesters.

Defense lawyer Bruce Ellison said during a hearing Friday that his legal team needs to know if the deployments were legal.

Pennington County prosecutor Kelsey Weber argued the materials were either tactical in nature, or irrelevant to the case. Tilsen faces multiple charges in the protest, including simple assault against law enforcement.